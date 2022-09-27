Local sports roundup: Winona boys soccer falls for first time

Winona’s boys soccer team lost its first game of the season Tuesday, dropping a home Big 9 Conference matchup against Northfield 5-0.

An early red card put the Winhawks down a man, and the Raiders capitalized with two goals in the first half and three more in the second.

The defeat came in Winona’s 12th game of the season, snapping a school-record 11-game unbeaten streak for WSHS (7-1-4 overall, 5-1-2). Northfield (6-3-1, 6-1) moved into second place in the Big 9 standings with the win, bumping the Winhawks to third and moving 7-1 Rochester Mayo into first.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1

The Saints (6-4-2, 4-2-2) played to a draw on the road against the Three Rivers Conference foe Eagles.

D-E struck first, scoring before halftime, but SCLA was able to equalize with a second-half goal from sophomore Connor Gransee.

Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard stopped 12 shots for the Saints.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 6, P-E-M 0

The Ramblers (9-2, 6-2) picked up their seventh shutout of the season in a six-goal road conference victory over the Bulldogs.

Senior Allyssa Willaims led the way offensively with three goals.

Junior Ava Killian and sophomore Lucy Fitch both had one goal and one assist in the win. Sophomore Bella Kaiser scored one goal, while sophomore Izzie Biesanz tallied one assist.

VOLLEYBALL

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 0

The Red Hawks (4-13, 4-5) picked up a home Coulee Conference victory against the Tigers (3-12, 1-5) in three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.

Elyse Schoonover led G-E-T with nine kills with Jordan Stanislowki adding eight kills along with three service aces. Mandy Pierson led the Redhawks in aces with seven, Shayna Kirkey led in digs with seven and Kaylee Hauge led in assists with 15.

Bre Nortman had a team-high five kills for Black River Falls as well as seven digs. Sierra Campbell had four assists.

Cotter 3, P-E-M 2

The Ramblers (11-8, 4-3) won a closely-contested home Three Rivers match against the Bulldogs.

Cotter won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-20, but P-E-M fought back into it with a 25-22 win in set three and a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

The Ramblers bounced back with a 15-7 win in the fifth set to clinch the victory.

Junior Madison Hazelton led the Ramblers with 10 kills, though freshman Camrie Macal was close behind with nine. Both girls also added 21 digs, with Hazelton notching one service ace and Macal with three aces.

Sophomore Katelyn Ubl led the team with 26 digs, also adding two aces.

Freshman Savannah Repinski totaled 30 assists and led the team with five aces.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Trojans (11-4, 3-3) hit the road and won a Three Rivers Conference matchup in a sweep against the Cardinals (3-10, 0-6).

R-P won by 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 margins.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S GOLF

Winona State’s women’s golf team won its home tournament, the Watkins Invitational at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, for the second season in a row.

With a team score of 646, the Warriors were well ahead of second-place University of Mary’s second-place 676.

WSU junior Carly Moon was the individual champ in the event for the second year in a row as well, shooting a two-day score of 153 to outpace UMary’s Carrie Carmichael, who shot 158 in second place.

MEN’S GOLF

The Warriors finished third in their home tournament.

As a team, Winona State shot a 597, finishing one stroke behind second-place Bemidji State. Missouri S&T won the meet with a two-day total of 588.

Freshman Allessandro Trenta had WSU’s best individual performance, shooting a one-over 145 to take second place, just one stroke behind a three-way tie for first between MSU-Mankato’s Max Brud, Bemidji State’s Rylin Petry and Missouri S&T’s Gustav Liljedahl at an even-par 144.

The most exciting moment of the tournament came from another Warrior, though, when senior Matt Turner hit a hole-in-one on the par-three 15th hole during the first day of competition on Monday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 1, Gustavus 0

The Cardinals (3-4-1, 1-2-1) picked up their first MIAC victory at home with a one-goal win over the Gusties (4-5-1, 1-3).

Sophomore Brooklyn McKinney scored the game’s only goal in the 73rd minute, assisted by sophomore Dakota Leonard.

SMU senior goalkeeper Alexis Nguyen had eight saves in the shutout.