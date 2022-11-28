Local sports roundup: Winona girls hockey falls to cross-state foe

Winona’s girls hockey team fell to .500 Monday, losing a 4-0 cross-state matchup on the road against Onalaska’s Coulee Region co-op.

The Winhawks (3-3) fell behind early when junior forward McKenna LaFleur scored five minutes into the contest off an assist from senior forward Jaden Hammes for a lead the Cyclones (2-0) would not surrender.

Coulee Region scored once more in the first and again in the second for a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Senior forward Anna Szymanski finished off the scoring with a short handed goal, going coast-to-coast off a steal 12 minutes into the third period.

Winona sophomore goaltender Aliya Gricius played well under pressure, picking up 43 saves as the Winhawks were outshot 47-16.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 75, Viterbo 46

The Warriors (7-0) stayed undefeated with a sizable nonconference win at home over the Division III foe V-Hawks (1-5).

WSU outscored the opposition 23-7 in the first quarter and cruised to victory from there, with more points than Viterbo in all four quarters.

V-Hawks junior Natalia Leguizamon led all scorers with 19 points.

Winona State was led by sophomore guard Mattie Schimenz, who scored 11 points as the only player in double digits.

It was a balanced scoring effort overall, with 14 total players scoring for the Warriors.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 83, Viterbo 68

The Warriors (5-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, soundly defeating Division III foe Viterbo (5-3) in a home nonconference game.

The V-Hawks started strong, beginning the game with a 9-0 run over the first four minutes, but WSU went on a 42-19 run the rest of the way for a 42-28 lead by halftime.

It was a closer margin in the second half, but Winona State still outscored the opposition 41-40.

Winona State sophomore guard Connor Dillon led all scorers with 21 points, followed by sophomore forward Connor Drew’s 18-point night. Freshman guard Ty Borowski added 11 points off the bench for the Warriors.

Senior forward Robert Kunitz led the V-Hawks, scoring 17 points. Freshman forward Ben Olson was next up, scoring 16 off the bench. Junior forward Jack Monis rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points for Viterbo.