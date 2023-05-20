Winona’s girls track and field team competed in its second-ever True Team State Meet on Saturday, earning a ninth-place finish in Class AA at 361.5 points in the 12-team meet.

Rocori won the meet with 589.5 points, beating out Mankato East’s 551.

The Winona girls’ last trip to true team state came in 1988, and the Winhawks’ most recent trip overall came in 2016 when the boys placed eighth of nine.

Junior Shay Berlin-Burns picked up the Winhawks’ only victory of the meet, and in decisive fashion to boot, winning the discus with a throw of 131-feet, 8-inches, well ahead of second-place Avery Quinn of Willmar at 117-feet, 8-inches.

Shay Berlin-Burns teamed up with sister senior Arianna Berlin-Burns in the shot put for Winona’s best individual event, as Shay placed third (36-feet, 5 ¾-inches) and Arianna in fifth (34-feet, 6 ½-inches), combining for 42 points between them in that event alone.

Sophomore Adriana Brenengen had the best all-around individual performance for Winona, finishing in the top four of a trio of events to earn 66 points. Her best placement came in the 200-meter dash, finishing as the runner up with a time of 25.90-seconds. Brenengen also finished third in the 400-meter dash at 58.79 and fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.66.

Fellow sophomore Alexis Urbick had a pair of top-10 finishes, placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.20 and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.39.

Chloe Fratzke rounded out the team’s top-10 performances, finishing in a three-way tie for eighth place in the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches.

SOFTBALL

Lewiston-Altura 8, Cotter 5

The Cardinals finished the regular season on a strong note, handing the Ramblers (14-3 overall, 13-2 conference) their second loss of the Three Rivers Conference season and third loss overall in a matchup in Lewiston.

Both teams started strong, each scoring three runs in the first inning. Cotter took a 4-3 lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but L-A responded with three runs in the top of the fourth for a 6-4 advantage. The Ramblers cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cardinals added two insurance runs in the sixth to seal the win.

Junior Tiegan Prigge led the way for L-A, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and senior Olivia Barkeim had a two-RBI day as well, going 2-for-5. Senior Morgan Jackson hit a home run for the Cardinals in a 2-for-3 day.

Cotter freshman Emilia Krage hit a home run as well, going 1-for-3 with three RBI, and junior Madison Hazelton was 2-for-3 with a double.

Rushford-Peterson 17, GMLOK 2

The Trojans picked up a sizable win Saturday morning, beating the Bulldogs by 15 runs in four innings.

GMLOK scored a run in the top of the first, and the Trojans scored two in the bottom of the frame, but a seven-run outburst in the second and eight-run rally in the third sealed the game.

Junior Ellie Ekern led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs scored and four RBI. Fellow junior Ava Drazkowski had a four-RBI game as well, going 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored and a steal.

BASEBALL

Cotter 16, Fillmore Central 8

The Ramblers (7-12, 4-11) finished off their hot second half with an eight-run win over the Falcons (12-5, 9-5).

After starting the season 1-7, Cotter went 6-5 over the final 11 games of the regular season.