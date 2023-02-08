Winona/Cotter’s boys hockey team hung tough Tuesday night, but early mistakes were too much to overcome in a 3-1 loss against Mankato East in a Big 9 Conference contest at Bud King Ice Arena.

The Cougars (8-12 overall, 6-5 conference) were aggressive in swarming the net in the opening minutes, scoring twice in the first three-minutes, 41-seconds for a 2-0 advantage on the Winhawks (6-11-2, 2-8-2).

From that point on, though, Winona junior goaltender Michael Dubek was rock solid as he shut out the Cougars the rest of the way and freed up the Winhawks skaters to get aggressive in trying to spark a comeback.

“Knowing that we have him back there gives everyone a confidence boost, knowing that if we make a mistake, he’s there to fix it all up,” junior forward Teis Larsen said.

Larsen picked up an assist on Winona’s lone goal, sending the puck down the ice to junior defenseman Aven Prodzinski, who capitalized on a breakaway chance for a 2-1 score at 11:52 in the first period.

Neither team scored in the second period, nor for most of the third, until the Cougars scored an empty net goal with just over a minute left.

With four JV players filling out the Winhawks’ defensive lines, Winona was undermanned and that resulted in three Mankato power plays over the course of the game. However, the Winhawks’ penalty kill unit was stellar, killing all three without allowing a goal in an example of the team’s hustle and grit.

“There’s two things I want as a coach, attitude and effort, so if I get that, I’m good,” head coach Marty Raymond said.

NORDIC SKI

Winona/Cotter’s girls won the Section 1 championship in Bloomington on Tuesday, punching their ticket to next week’s state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

The Winhawks posted a team score of 384 to take first, edging out Eastview/Rosemount’s second-place score of 381. Winona/Cotter scored 228 points in the 10k pursuit race, the highest of any team with Prior Lake/New Prague at 226, and added 156 in the sprint relay, behind only Eastview/Rosemount’s 159.

Winona’s Anna Gilmer earned an individual championship too, taking first in the 10k pursuit with a time of 29:15.4 to beat out Eastview Rosemount’s Emily Percival at 30:30.3. Fellow Winhawk Ava Pike joined Gilmer in the top three, taking third with a time of 30:35.7.

Ruby Kiesel (11th place, 32:04.2), Calla Pike (12, 32:26.5) and Mollie Ping (15, 33:16.9) rounded out the team’s placements in the pursuit.

Winona had another top finish in the sprint relay, as the duo of Sonja Semling and Olivia Teichroew placed second with a time of 13:08, behind Eastview Rosemount’s 13:05 by Morgan Brown and Liza Kerndt.

The Winona/Cotter boys fell just shy of qualifying for state, scoring 368 to take third just two points behind Prior Lake/New Prague’s 370. ISD 196 won the meet with a score of 379.

The boys will still be represented at state, though, thanks to a pair of individual qualifiers in the pursuit.

Rory Briggs had the Winhawks’ top finish, taking fourth with a time of 26:17.2. With the performance, the senior punched his ticket to his fifth consecutive state meet, tying a school record for most meets attended.

Briggs will be joined at state by Tanner Benson, who placed seventh with a time of 27:03.5 to also qualify.

Prior Lake/New Prague’s Evan O’Connor won the event at 24:22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 76, Altoona 51

The Red Hawks (10-8) took care of the Railroaders in a nonconference tilt in Galesville behind 31 points from junior wing Cody Schmitz.

Senior guard Brady Seiling and junior forward Braden Anibas each had 12 as G-E-T has now won five of its last six.

Rushford-Peterson 77, Houston 43

The Trojans (11-8) won for the sixth time in the past eight games, defeating the Hurricanes (5-16) at home in a nonconference matchup.

Junior Sampson Wilkemeyer was perfect from the field, going 9-for-9 on field goals and 1-for-1 from the free throw line for a team-high 19 points. Fellow junior Dawson Bunke was next up with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and senior Grady Hengel also hit double digits with 14.

Winona 41, Red Wing 35

The Winhawks (7-10, 6-8) snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the Wingers (1-17, 0-15) in a defensive Big 9 Conference battle in Winona.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 57, Eleva-Strum 29

The Pirates (16-6, 10-2) stretched their winning streak to 11 games, nearly doubling the Dairyland foe Cardinals’ (3-14, 1-11) total.

A pair of C-FC juniors tied for the game’s scoring lead as Bella Holzer and Emma Mann each scored 15 points. Freshman MacKenzie Wenger also hit double figures, scoring 11 for the Pirates.

Senior Jaden Bautch led E-S with 13 points.

Goodhue 63, Cotter 42

The Ramblers (14-7) lost their second game in a row, falling in a nonconference home match against one of the top teams in Class A, the Wildcats (20-3).

Goodhue had a pair of players tie for the game’s scoring lead with 17 points apiece for Jada Scheele and Kendyl Lodermeier.

Senior Allyssa Williams led Cotter with 16 points, joined in double digits by sophomore Clarissa Cauer’s 14 points.

Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43

The Trojans (14-9) picked up a 19-point nonconference win on the road over the Rebels (5-17).

Red Wing 49, Winona 29

The Winhawks (7-13, 5-11) hit the road and lost a Big 9 matchup against the Wingers (14-5, 13-4), Winona’s third loss in a row.

Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58

The Cardinals (5-17) lost by double digits in a road nonconference game against the Burros (16-5).