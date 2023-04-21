Winona’s track and field teams crossed the Mississippi River to compete in the A-B-C Invitational at La Crosse Logan on Friday, and the Winhawks girls picked up a victory in the unique format.

Each of the six teams in attendance registered their top competitor in each event to an ‘A’ squad, the second-best to a ‘B’ squad and a third ‘C’ squad as well.

Winona’s A team scored 120 points to take the top spot, beating out second-place Wausau West’s 104.

The girls’ B team placed third with 68 points, with West winning with 84, and the Winhawks C squad placed fourth at 66 with West winning with 106.

Winona had multiple winners in each of the three groups.

In the A class, sophomore Anna Gilmer (400-meter dash, 1-minute, 4.79-seconds), sophomore Adriana Brenengen (200, 27.38), junior Shay Berlin-Burns (discus, 110-feet, 8-inches) and sophomore Chloe Fratzke (high jump, 5-2) all won their events. The Winhawks 4x800 relay team also was victorious with a time of 10:31.76.

Winona’s B squad had victories from freshman Kiley Pollock (3,200, 12:37.17), Berlin-Burns (shot put, 33-2 ½) and junior Abigail Koehler (discus, 90-6).

The C group featured wins by freshman Autumn Wadewitz (shot put, 31-4) and freshman Pippa Serleth (long jump, 15-4½ ).

The boys teams did not finish as highly, with the A team in fifth and the B and C squads each in sixth.

Both of the team’s wins came in the 3,200-meter run as eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen won the B race at 10:22.76 and sophomore Brady Benedict won the C at 10:29.26.

In the wheelchair events, freshman Devin Filzen went head-to-head against Logan junior Wyatt Peterson, and Filzen won both the shot put (18-8.75) and 100 (23.51) while being the lone competitor in the 400 (1:24.53).

SOFTBALL

Cotter 14, Fillmore Central 0

The Ramblers (4-0 overall, 4-0 conference) dominated at both the plate and the pitching circle in a five-inning Three Rivers Conference road victory over the Falcons (0-5, 0-3).

Freshman Emilia Krage kick-started the offense with a three-run home run in the first inning and it was off to the races from there, with two more in the second then eight in the fourth and one in the fifth to seal the win.

Fellow freshman Savy Repinski had a strong day as well, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Junior Madison Hazelton pitched a shutout, striking out seven and allowing three hits as the Ramblers stayed undefeated.

C-FC 3, Pepin/Alma 0

The Pirates (5-2, 4-1) won a tight shutout in a road Dairyland Conference matchup with the Eagles (5-6, 2-4).

C-FC scored one run in the third, then added two more in the fifth to seal the win.

Junior Bella Holzer had a strong outing in the pitching circle, shutting out P/A with five strikeouts, allowing five hits and one walk. The junior had a strong day at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Junior Addyson Lacy also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-3 and junior Emma Mann went 1-for-3 with a steal and a run scored.

La Crescent-Hokah 13, Lewiston-Altura 11

The Cardinals lost a high-scoring effort against the Lancers, with two home runs from Kelsey Kiesau and a grand slam by Abbi Ernster to lead LC-H to victory.

The second game of the two sides’ scheduled doubleheader was suspended in the sixth inning with the score tied 5-5.

Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 3

Caledonia 17, Rushford-Peterson 9

The Trojans (1-5, 1-5) dropped both games of a home doubleheader against the Warriors.

BASEBALL

Fillmore Central 6, Cotter 4

The Ramblers (1-4, 0-4) lost their fourth game in a row, falling by two on the road against the Falcons (5-0, 3-0).

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Lancers held their opponents to just one hit in a six-inning win, benefiting also from seven errors by the Cardinals (0-5, 0-5).

Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 2

Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 0

After falling in five innings in the opener, the Trojans (2-6, 1-5) struck out 17 times against Tristan Augedahl as the Warriors (7-1) clinched the sweep.

R-P sophomore Jonah Bunke went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and two steals in the first game, then went 1-for-3 with a double for one of the Trojans’ two hits in the second game.

BOYS GOLF

Rushford-Peterson 198, Caledonia 206

The Trojans topped the Warriors by eight shots despite Caledonia having the best player on the course for the day.

Issac Hawkins shot 48 on nine holes at Ma Cal Grove CC, the best of anyone in the dual, but R-P had four of the next six high scores to claim victory.

Sam LaFleur and Michael Evenson each shot a 49 and Kellen Drinkall and Will LaFleur both shot a 50.

GIRLS GOLF

Lake City Invite

Junior Marin Keller provided the highlight for the Winona/Cotter co-op in Lake City, shooting an 85 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth in the 65-player field.

Caledonia 200, Rushford-Peterson 301

The Warriors had the top six scorers in a sizable victory over the Trojans.