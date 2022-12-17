Local sports roundup: Winona gymnastics wins home meet

Winona’s gymnastics team won a home meet Friday night, defeating Big 9 Conference foe Red Wings 135.925 to 124.6.

Neveah Mitchell had the top all around placement for the Winhawks, totalling 32.575 points and placing second, with her best events being a pair of third place finishes in the vault (8.975) and bars (8.525).

Winona’s Natalya Franz won three of the four individual events, scoring 9.35 in the vault, 9.325 in the bars and 9.15 in the floor.

The Winhawks swept the top three in a pair of events, with Frank in first, Savannah Gabel in second and Mitchell in third in the bars and Franz winning the floor with Makenna Schroder in second and Gabel in third.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mankato East 7, Winona 1

The Winhawks (3-7 overall, 3-3 conference) lost their sixth game in a row, falling in a Big 9 conference matchup against the Cougars.

Mankato took a 1-0 lead in the first period, then made it 2-0 early in the second before a goal by Winona junior captain Avery Engbrecht cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:21. Sophomore Asta Griggs assisted on the play.

The Cougars broke the game open with five goals in the third period, including two in the first five minutes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

The Trojans (2-4, 1-3) dropped their third game in a row in a narrow home loss.

Altoona 67, G-E-T 45

The Red Hawks (1-7) lost on the road, their fourth defeat in a row.