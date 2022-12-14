Local sports roundup: Winona hockey falls in goalie-led matchup

The Winona/Cotter boys hockey co-op had a defensive battle against Rochester Lourdes, though it was the Eagles that came out on top in the nonconference matchup.
After heading to overtime with a 0-0 tie, Lourdes (2-3) was able to get on the board with a goal from sophomore forward Jack Roe to hand the Winhawks (0-4) their fourth loss in a row to start the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50
The Trojans (1-2, 0-1) dropped their Three Rivers Conference debut, falling to the Warriors (2-1, 2-0) as Caledonia sophomore Mason King had a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Warriors built up a 44-25 advantage by halftime, adding to the deficit in a 29-25 second half.
People are also reading…
Lewis Doyle added 18 for Caledonia, who went 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and made 11 3-pointers as a team.
Senior Grady Hengel led Rushford-Peterson in scoring with 21 points, and junior Dawson Bunke added 12.
C-FC 73, Augusta 44
The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) picked up their first win of the Dairyland Conference schedule, trouncing the Beavers (1-5, 1-1) on their home court.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Osseo-Fairchild 64, C-FC 43
The Pirates (4-3) dropped a home nonconference matchup against the Thunder (4-3).
Osseo-Fairchild outscored C-FC by double digits in each half, with a 30-20 lead at halftime and a 34-23 margin in the second.
Each team’s top scorer had 12 points, with O-F senior Madisyn Loonstra and C-FC junior Lexi Pronschinske tying at the top.
Junior Emma Mann was next for the Pirates with nine points.
West Salem 71, G-E-T 21
Senior forward Anna McConkey had 16 points for the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) in a blowout victory over the Red Hawks (1-6, 1-2).
Sophomore guard Megan Johnson wasn’t far behind with 12 points while fellow sophomore guard Sam Niemeier had nine. G-E-T senior Shayna Kirkey had 14 of her team’s 21 points, including all 12 of the Red Hawks points in the second half.
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
The Warriors (5-1, 4-0) stayed perfect in conference play with a road win against the Trojans (2-3, 1-2).
P-E-M 79, Lewiston-Altura 66
The Cardinals (0-5, 0-5) lost by 13 points on the road against the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1).