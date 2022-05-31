Local sports roundup: Winona softball advances to section finals in comeback

Winona’s softball team had one of its toughest tests of the year at Todd Park in Austin on Tuesday, needing a late comeback to stay alive in the playoffs.

The top-seeded Winhawks overcame a two-run deficit at Todd Park, beating two-seed Byron 3-2 in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament semifinal.

Byron took an early lead with two runs in the top of the third inning, but Winona was able to chip away throughout the rest of the game by capitalizing on the Bears’ mistakes.

The Winhawks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as senior Kayla Robinson scored on a passed ball. Junior Macy McNally tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when she scored on a wild pitch.

WSHS finished off the game with a walk off when junior Makayla Steffes scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Steffes also earned the win on the mound, throwing 2 and ⅔ scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts. Junior Avan Hamsund started the game, throwing 4 and ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six.

With the win Winona advances to the section finals, where the team will take on three-seed Kasson-Mantorville in Austin at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Since K-M has already picked up one loss in the tournament, the Komets must defeat the Winhawks two games in a row to claim the section championship.

BASEBALL

Winona 7, Red Wing 1

The three-seed Winhawks (12-8) pulled off a road upset in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament, defeating two-seed Red Wing by six runs.

Winona took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, then extended that deficit with four runs in the fourth inning for a 7-0 lead that held strong for much of the remainder of the game. The Wingers scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Winhawks advance to the semifinals, where they will take on top-seed Byron at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Austin’s Marcusen Park.

G-E-T 12, Logan 2 (5)

The third-seeded Rangers (11-11) scored the first two runs on a first-inning home run by Curtis Leaver, but the second-seeded Red Hawks (16-7) took over to advance to a regional final.

Owen Eddy was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI for second-seeded G-E-T, which plays at top-seeded Altoona on Thursday.

Collin Handke pitched a complete game for the Red Hawks. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked three.

Ethan Stoner also drove in three runs, and Jack Beedle and Handke each had two hits for G-E-T, which made the most of 10 hits.

C-FC 8, Eleva-Strum 2

The fourth-seeded Pirates (10-15) pulled off an upset in the WIAA Division 4 Regional semifinal, winning by six runs on the road against top-seed Eleva-Strum.

That victory sends C-FC to the Regional final to face two-seed Independence/Gilmanton on the road on Wednesday night.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section 1A Championship

At the MSHSL Section 1A championship meet in Triton, four Winona area athletes punched their ticket to state and 20 more moved on to Thursday's Section finals with strong preliminary performances.

Lewiston-Altura boys sophomore Garrett Bonow had the day’s only Section championship, winning the shot put with a throw of 50-feet, 6½ inches.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys senior Tyler Rislov took second in the 3,200-meter run at 9-minutes, 52.58-seconds, while Cotter girls freshman Sonja Semling was second in the girls 3,200 at 11:56.68.

L-A girls senior Anna Hennessy placed second in the high jump at 4-11 to move on to state.

For Lewiston-Altura, it was senior Jonna Gunnarson in the 100-meter hurdles and the girls 4x200 and girls 4x100 teams which advanced to the finals.

The R-P/H girls had eighth grader Aubryana Boldt in the 100 hurdles and junior Brielle Rasmussen in the 200-meter dash. For the Trojans boys, freshman Quintin Betthauser made it in the 110-meter hurdles, while senior Aaron Prinsen made it in the 110 hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, as well as the 4x400 relay team.

Cotter’s girls had senior Olivia Gardner move on in the 100-meter dash and 200, freshman Mary Piechowski advancing in the 400 and the 4x100 relay squad making the finals. The Cotter boys saw sophomore Luke Gardner move on in the 400-meter dash as well as the 4x400 relay team.

GOLF

WIAA Division 3 Sectionals

Cochrane-Fountain City’s boys team saw its season come to a close at the Sectional meet at Lawsonia in Green Lake, as the team finished in fourth place with only the top two advancing to state.

The Pirates shot a 373, only two strokes behind third-place Neillsville’s 371, but nearly 20 behind second-place Lancaster’s 357. Mineral Point won the Sectional at 335.

C-FC’s best individual performance came from freshman Cameron Lipinski, who finished 10th out of 71 competitors with a score of 87, missing the cut for the top three individual qualifiers as Neillsville senior Nolan John shot an 84 in sixth to claim the third spot. Lancaster senior Noah Kirsch won the meet, shooting a 76.

Rounding out the Pirates’ team score was a 93 in 16th by senior Aidan Schmidtknecht, a 96 in 20th by junior Ean Knocht and a 97 in 23rd by freshman Reed Schmidtknecht.

WIAA Division 2 Sectionals

G-E-T missed out on state qualification at their Division 2 Sectional at the Bass Lake Country Club in Antigo, placing 11th with a score of 376.

The Red Hawks were led by senior Caleb Lightfoot, who was part of a seven-way tie for 17th, and three shots behind the final individual state qualifier.

Amery (331) and Antigo (334) qualified as teams for the state meet.

Senior Boden Bratberg (43rd) shot a 92, junior Christopher Wagner (61st) a 98 and senior Lance Jumbeck (65th) a 102 to round out the Red Hawks’ score.

MSHSL Section 1A

The Rushford-Peterson boys are in contention for the MSHSL Section 1A title through the first day of competition at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester, sitting in second place with a score of 75 over par, 14 strokes back of leader Hayfield’s 61-over par.

Senior Andrew Hoiness is also in the running for the individual title, sitting in third at 12-over par, with Fillmore Central junior Jake Fishbaugher in first at six-over par.

Junior Grady Hengel is in a three-way tie for eighth out of the 43-man field with a score of 18-over par, and senior Carson Thompson sits one stroke outside the top 10 with an 11th-place 19-over par.

Rounding out the Trojans’ score is sophomore Ethan Bedard in a five-way tie for 18th with a score of 26-over par.

MSHSL Section 1AA

After the first day of competition, the Lewiston-Altura boys are in 14th place out of 17 teams in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester with a score of 420.

The team’s best scorer so far is sophomore Anders Shurson at 98.

The Cardinals girls do not field a full team, but their team leader so far is Halle McElmury in 26th at 102.

MSHSL Section 1AAA

The Winona/Cotter girls golf co-op is in seventh out of the 12-team field in their section tournament, with the boys team in 12th in their respective standings after the first day.

The Winhawks girls are led by sophomore Marin Keller in 10th at 19-over par, with senior Ellen Olson close behind in a four-way tie for 11th at 23-over par.

Freshman Payton Steffes and eighth grader Brandt Hogeson are tied for the team lead with a 99.

