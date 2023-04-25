Winona’s softball team won a clash of unbeatens Tuesday, defeating Big 9 Conference rival Owatonna 7-0 in Owatonna.

The Winhawks (7-0 overall, 6-0 conference) picked up a run in the top of the first inning and never looked back, adding one run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth, then two more in the seventh. The Huskies (5-1, 5-1) had scored 12-or-more runs in four games this season, but were held scoreless.

Senior Makayla Steffes was in the circle for WSHS, and she allowed just one hit, walking three and striking out eight in the shutout win.

Seniors Ava Hamsund and Macy McNally each went 3-for-4, with Hamsund hitting a double, driving in one RBI and scoring one run while McNally had three runs scored with two doubles. Junior Olivia Poulin and sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald each went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Following the Winhawks win, Winona and Mankato East are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Big 9 Conference play, at 6-0 and 5-0 respectively.

Chatfield 13, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (1-6, 1-6) fell to one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference in a home matchup with the Gophers.

Delaney Vaughn went 3-for-3 for the Trojans, scoring their only run.

Luther 1, G-E-T 0

A run in the top of the first was all the Knights (5-4, 2-2) needed for a victory over the Red Hawks (4-4, 2-2) in Galesville.

Rylee Weber hit a lead off single and scored the lone Luther run. Hannah Matzke had the only other hit of the day for the Knights while also holding G-E-T off the board as the pitcher for six innings.

G-E-T’s Shayna Kirkey struck out eight batters and only walked one batter but was ultimately tagged with the loss.

Wabasha-Kellogg 22, Lewiston-Altura 7

The Cardinals (2-3, 2-2) trailed by single digits through six innings, but the Falcons scored eight runs in the seventh to pull away further.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 10, Black River Falls 3

The Red Hawks (5-5, 1-2) picked up their first win in Coulee Conference play, beating the Tigers (0-5, 0-4) by seven runs at home.

Both teams were scoreless for the first three innings, but G-E-T scored five in the fourth to take a lead it would not relinquish, adding three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Colin Handke picked up the victory for the Red Hawks, going five innings with one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Nathan Holthaus led the G-E-T offense with five RBI, going 1-for-3, and Handke was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored.

C-FC 13, Augusta 8

The Pirates (2-4, 2-4) picked up a back-and-forth win over the Dairyland foe Beavers (3-5, 3-3).

C-FC took a 5-1 lead in the first inning, but only led 9-7 by the end of the fifth. A four-run rally in the sixth sealed the Pirates’ victory.

Junior Tanner Scheiffer led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a steal, three RBI and a run scored. Senior Ethan Osborn also had a multi-RBI day, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The Pirates pitching staff allowed just one earned run combined.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rushford-Peterson home meet

R-P/H hosted a five-team invite, and both the Trojans boys and girls squads claimed first place.

The boys scored 140 points, well ahead of second-place Caledonia’s 82. The girls had a bit closer win, scoring 129 to beat out La Crescent-Hokah’s 104.

For the girls, a pair of individuals won two events apiece in the field.

Freshman Aubryana Boldt won the long jump with a leap of 15-feet, 10.5-inches and took first in the triple jump at 32-11.75. Senior Sydney Torgerson won the shot put at 32-feet, 7.5-inches and the discus at 103-7.

The Trojans girls also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:54.75.

R-P/H’s boys had an athlete win multiple events too, as sophomore Quintin Betthauser won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.93 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles at 45.71.

Another trio won field events as senior Dalton Hoel (long jump, 20-5), sophomore Gregg Gile (triple jump, 39-8.5) and senior Jackson Bergan (shot put, 42-6.5) were victorious.

The Trojans boys picked up relay wins in the 4x400 (3:43.41) and 4x800 (8:41.35).

Rochester Mayo triangular

The Winhawks traveled to Rochester to take on a pair of Big 9 Conference foes, and the girls team won their meet while the boys placed second in theirs.

Winona’s girls scored 79 to edge out host Mayo’s 77. The boys scored 60, behind Mayo’s 85 but well ahead of Red Wing’s 30.

Both squads picked up a relay win on the day, with the girls 4x400 winning at 4:12.38 and the boys 4x800 winning at 8:41.36.

Junior Shay Berlin-Burns was the only girls athlete to win multiple events, taking first in the shot put (35-4) and discus (119-10).

Sophomore Chloe Fratzke tied for the win in the high jump (5-feet), and freshmen Calla Pike (800, 2:29.31) and Lani Schul (3,200, 13:12.60) each won outright.

Junior Evan Maurud won a pair of events for the boys, with first in the 100-meter at 11.36 and 200-meter at 23.17.

Senior Brayden Draheim picked up a victory in the 400 at 51.91 and senior Myles Rasmussen won the 800 at 2:08.70.