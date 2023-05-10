Winona was the site of a state championship rematch Wednesday, as the Winhawks softball team hosted Big 9 Conference rival Mankato West for the team's first matchup since the Scarletts beat WSHS 5-1 in the Class AAA final last June.

The Winhawks avenged their prior loss, beating West 8-1 for a key win in the conference title race.

Following the win, the Winhawks sit at 12-1 in second place in the Big 9 standings while the Scarletts are third at 9-2. Mankato East leads all teams at 9-0 so far, with one win apiece over both WSHS and their crosstown rivals.

The three teams are also all contenders for the Class AAA state title, with Winona ranking first, East second and West third in last week's Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association rankings, which came out prior to Friday's Winona game against East.

On Wednesday, Mankato West started the scoring with one run in the top of the second, but Winona scored three in the bottom of the second to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Senior Makayla Steffes pitched a dominant complete game without allowing an earned run, with one total run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

A pair of seniors Ava Hamsund and Macy McNally set the tone offensively by going 3-for-4, with Hamsund adding one run scored and one RBI to that statline.

Freshman Reese Nissalke was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, junior Olivia Poulin went 2-for-4 with a run scored and junior Avery Engbrecht went 1-fpr-3 with two RBI.