Winona’s softball team stayed unbeaten despite their toughest test yet Monday.

The Winhawks (4-0) hosted a nonconference game against a Byron squad that is one of Winona’s main challengers in the race for the Section 1AAA title, and the home team picked up a dominant 4-0 victory against the Bears (1-1).

Senior Ava Hamsund pitched 6 and ⅓ innings with eight strikeouts and just four hits. Fellow senior Makayla Steffes came in for the final two outs and struck out two batters to earn a save.

At the plate, Steffes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Junior Olivia Poulin was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and junior Avery Engbrecht was 2-for-3 as well with an RBI and a steal. Sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Last season, the top-seeded Winhawks beat the second-seeded Bears 3-2 in the Section 1AAA semifinal en route to a state runner-up finish.

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (0-2, 0-2) dropped a home Three Rivers Conference contest against the Lancers (2-0).

LC-H scored at least one run in each inning from the second through the fifth, then added four more in the seventh to seal the double-digit win.

Sophomore Rebecca Magin and senior Sonja Rislove each had multi-hit games, with both going 2-for-3.

Holmen 10, G-E-T 0

The Vikings (1-3) picked up their first win of the year in five innings behind 3 of 3 batting from freshman Macy Kline and three RBIs from senior Gabby Powell.

Senior Rayna Hendricksen struck out four batters and held the RedHawks (2-1) to four hits.

BASEBALL

Cotter 6, Goodhue 1

The Ramblers (1-0) started the season with a victory, winning by five runs in a home nonconference matchup against the Wildcats (0-1).

Cotter scored one run in both the first and fourth innings, but the majority of its damage came in a four-run third inning. Goodhue picked its only run in the sixth on a solo home run by sophomore Caleb Kurtti.

Junior Jack Spiten pitched five shutout innings to earn the win, allowing three hits without a walk and striking out eight. Freshman Dane Guzzo tossed two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Freshman Luke Schommer had the Ramblers’ only RBI, going 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored as well. Junior Brett Biesanz had Cotter’s only multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Rushford-Peterson 12, Mabel-Canton 3

The Trojans (2-0) picked up a nine-run win in a nonconference home matchup against the Cougars (0-1).

Junior Rylan Schneider had a strong day for R-P both on the mound and at the plate. The righty pitched seven innings with three runs, but two earned runs, on four hits with no walks, striking out four. Offensively, he went 4-for-5 with a double, a steal and one RBI.

A pair of Trojans had multi-RBI performances. Senior Riley Tesch went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, two RBI and a run scored and eighth grader Cayden Lea went 1-for-1 with one run scored and two RBI.

G-E-T 15, Tomah 10

The Timberwolves (1-2) may have out hit the RedHawks (2-2), but nine walks and five wild pitches by Tomah allowed G-E-T a chance to capitalize and win on the road.

Owen Eddy, Collin Handke and Warren Stoner each recorded two RBIs each for G-E-T.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rushford-Peterson/Houston hosted a home invitational in Rushford, and while neither home team won, eight individuals picked up victories.

The program’s only multi-event champion was senior Brielle Rasmussen, who won the 100-meter dash at 13.59 seconds and also the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.89 to lead the Trojans girls squad.

Senior Sydney Torgerson also won for the R-P/H girls, taking first in the shot put at 34-feet, 7 and ½-inches.

In total, the girls finished third out of four teams with 45 points. Lanesboro-Fillmore Central-Mabel Canton won at 117 points.

The Trojans boys finished better as a team, taking second with 74 points behind champion St. Charles’ 109 points.

A total of six boys won their respective events; senior Dalton Hoel (400-meter dash, 53.16), junior Ryan Prinsen (1,600-meter run, 4:46.81), junior Tyler Betthauser (3,200-meter run, 10:58.40), sophomore Quintin Betthauser (110-meter hurdles, 16.61), senior Grady Hengel (long jump, 20-feet, 8-inches) and senior Jackson Bergan (shot put, 44-feet, 10 and ½-inches).

GIRLS GOLF

The Winhawks had just three golfers, an incomplete team in a home loss against Austin, however it was a Winona/Cotter golfer on top of the individual leaderboard.

Junior Marin Keller shot an 88, four strokes ahead of Austin’s Ailani Thiravong, who shot a 92 in second place as the only two golfers to break 100.