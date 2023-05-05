The two top teams in the state met up in Winona on Friday, and the Winhawks came up just short.

Top-ranked Winona (11-2, 10-1) lost its first Big 9 Conference game of the season, falling 5-4 against second-ranked Mankato East (10-1, 8-0).

The Cougars jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. However, Winona responded in the bottom of the frame, cutting it to 3-2.

Mankato East stretched the deficit back up to three runs, scoring two in the top of the second to make it 5-4.

The Winhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but could not complete the comeback.

Senior Ava Hamsund pitched a complete game for WSHS, allowing two earned runs and five total runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out five. Hamsund also went 1-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored.

Junior Olivia Poulin went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a steal, senior Macy McNally was 2-for-4 with one run scored and senior Makayla Steffes went 0-for-3 with a walk, scoring two runs.

The two teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the second game was rained out and will not be rescheduled.

Mankato East is the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 9 Conference, beating both Mankato West and Winona, both sitting at 8-1 and scheduled to face off in Winona on May 10.

Cotter 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Ramblers (8-1, 7-0) picked up a victory in a shortened game, beating the Trojans (1-9, 1-8).

In what was scheduled to be a doubleheader, lightning forced the game to end in the bottom of the fifth inning.

R-P took a lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI from junior Cassandra Boyum, and Cotter’s winning run came thanks to an RBI single from junior Madison Hazelton.

That pair of players each did well in the pitching circle. Boyum went 4 and ⅓ innings with two earned runs on two hits and three walks without a strikeout. Hazelton threw five innings with one hit, no walks and one unearned run with five strikeouts.

C-FC 5, Eleva-Strum 2

The Pirates (8-6, 7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Cardinals (1-13, 1-13) in a Dairyland Conference road game.

Junior Bella Holzer did not allow an earned run in seven innings, allowing two total runs, on six hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Holzer went 0-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

Junior Emma Mann was also 0-for-4, but reached base three times and scored three runs with four stolen bases.

BASEBALL

Cotter 6, Rushford-Peterson 5

After snapping a seven-game losing streak Thursday, the Ramblers (3-7, 1-7) won again Friday, earning their first Three Rivers Conference victory of the season on the road against the Trojans (5-8, 3-7).

Junior Brett Biesanz earned the win on the mound for Cotter, but had an even better day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI. Junior Jon Going and Freshman Luke Schommer each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, senior Wes Kohner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and sophomore Jayden Konter drove in two RBI.

The second game of a scheduled doubleheader was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with R-P ahead 4-2 and will be resumed at a later date to be decided.

TRACK AND FIELD

South Central/Coulee Challenge

The best from the South Central and Coulee Conference battled at UW-La Crosse, and the G-E-T squads performed well.

The boys took second place out of 11 teams, scoring 96 points behind champion West Salem’s 125. The Red Hawks girls took fourth out of 12, scoring 76 with Westby winning at 126.

A pair of senior boys had the teams’ only event wins of the day, with Sam Ruiter winning the 1,600 at 4-minutes, 39.89-seconds and Brady Seiling winning the long jump at 21-feet.