Local sports roundup: Winona softball makes state, as do four area track teams

Winona’s softball team is headed to state for the second year in a row after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament finals in Austin on Thursday.

The Winhawks are no stranger to state, making the bracket in five of the past six seasons, not including the canceled 2020 campaign. In 2016 and 2021, WSHS finished as runner up, and the program won the state title in 2017.

After last year’s runner-up finish, the Winhawks have been a clear favorite this spring and have dealt with the pressure admirably according to coach Mitch Grossell.

“We’ve had a bullseye on our back every game we’ve played this year coming back from where we finished last year and these girls have risen to the occasion every single time,” Grossell said.

Junior starting pitcher Makayla Steffes was dialed in from the start, retiring the first nine K-M batters she faced and only allowing one run and three hits all game, striking out eight.

The Winhawks offense was also ready to go early on, as sophomore Olivia Poulin stepped up under pressure for a two-out base hit to drive in two RBI for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

“We had timely hitting, which is what you need,” Grossell said.

K-M scored its only run in the fourth inning, but Winona added to its lead with two more runs in the fifth inning to gain some breathing room.

Senior Grace Fricke was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and Poulin went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead the team offensively.

The Winhawks will head to Mankato’s Caswell Park for the state quarterfinals in the morning on Thursday June 9, with the semifinals that afternoon. If Winona wins a pair of games, they advance to Friday’s finals at 1:30 p.m. in Mankato.

With last season’s runner-up finish still fresh in their minds, Winona’s players and coaches are excited to get back to Mankato.

“Their goal was to get back, we’ve made that, now their goal is to finish what they started last year,” Grossell said.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section 1A

Cotter, Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson/Houston each had at least one athlete punch their ticket to state in the second day of the MSHSL Section 1A championship meet at Triton.

The R-P/H boys had the best team finish of the day, placing fifth out of 20 teams with a score of 66. L-A was 15th with 29 points and Cotter took 16th at 24. Pine Island won the boys title with 109 points, edging out GMLOKS’s 106.

For the girls, it was Cotter that had the highest finish, scoring 60 in seventh place out of 21 teams. L-A was not far behind in ninth at 47 and R-P/H ranked 15th with 25. GMLOKS won the meet at 137 points, with L-FC-MC in second at 83.

A pair of girls athletes qualified for state in their second event on Thursday after already punching one ticket on Tuesday.

L-A senior Anna Hennessy won the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 10-inches after taking second in the high jump on Tuesday.

Cotter freshman Sonja Semling placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5-minutes, 25.93-seconds, marking her second runner-up finish after taking second in the 3,200 on Tuesday.

The Ramblers also had a relay team qualify for state, as the 4x100 group of eighth grader Macy Donnenwerth, senior Olivia Gardner, sophomore Ava Killian and sophomore Abbey Gardner broke a school record with a time of 50.37, winning the section meet in the process.

R-P/H’s one state qualifier from Thursday was sophomore Lauren Honken, who finished second in the pole vault at a height of 9-4.

The area’s only boys qualifier Thursday was L-A senior Tanner Mundt, who placed second in the long jump at 20-10¼.

Those athletes will be joined by four local qualifiers from Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael for the Class A state meet, with preliminaries beginning in the afternoon on Thursday June 9, with finals the following day.

Section 1AA

Winona’s track and field team had one athlete qualify for state and 10 more qualify for the section finals in the first day of the Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South.

The girls team had the team’s only state qualifier on day one, as sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns placed second in the discus with a throw of 122-1 to punch her ticket.

Another six girls placed in the top nine of their preliminary standings to advance to Saturday’s finals.

Freshman Adriana Brenengen was the only multi-event qualifier, winning her heat in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. In the 100, her time of 12.99 was second best overall and her 200 time of 27.28 was third best.

Fellow freshman Neveah Mitchell joined Brenengen in qualifying for the 100, finishing fifth with a time of 13.24.

A pair of Pikes made the finals in the 800 as eighth grader Calla Pike won her heat and finished fifth overall (2:33.67) and junior Ava Pike was seventh (2:35.39).

Freshman Anna Gilmer placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.37 and freshman Alexis Urbick rounded out the advancements with a time of 17.62 to take eighth in the 100 hurdles.

A total of four Winhawks boys advanced, with two qualifiers each in a pair of events.

In the 400, junior Brayden Dreheim won his heat and finished with the second best time at 51.91 and fellow junior Xavier Schultz placed fourth at 52.43.

A pair qualified for the finals in the 100, and their finish could not have been closer. Sophomore Owen Graner had the eighth-best time, finishing at 11.681, with teammate senior Ben Rustad taking ninth at 11.690.

The Winhawks will be back in action at Lakeville South on Saturday with more shots at state on the line.

GIRLS GOLF

Section 1AAA

A pair of Winona golfers qualified for the second day of the Section 1AAA tournament at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls, with one of the two cracking the top 10.

Sophomore Marin Keller shot an 88 in the second round for a two-day total of 179 as she finished in eighth place. Albert Lea junior Alyssa Jensen won the meet with a score of 161, including a Day 2 score of 78.

The Winhawks’ other competitor was senior Ellen Olson, who shot a 110 on the second day for a 205 overall to place 24th.

