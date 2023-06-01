Winona’s softball team is heading back to state for the third year in a row, beating Byron 8-0 in the MSHSL Section 1AAA championship game in Austin on Thursday.

It will be the sixth time in the past seven tournaments that the Winhawks will be competing at Mankato’s Caswell Park, not including the canceled 2020 season. Winona has been the state runner up the past two seasons, as well as in 2016, winning the Class AAA state title in 2017.

Every team the Winhawks play knows just how dominant the program has been in recent years, and yet WSHS has been able to win consistently anyway.

“We’ve had targets on our back for a couple years now. They’ve had a lot of pressure put on them, everybody thinks they should be at state, it’s a pretty good feeling for them,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

The Winhawks (20-2) went ahead with a four-run rally in the third inning, but the score remained there heading into the bottom of the sixth. Senior Makayla Steffes changed that, hitting a grand slam to extend the lead to 8-0 and all but seal the section title.

“4-0 you don’t really know…but four more runs, everyone was smiling when she hit that ball pretty well,” Grossell said.

It was an even offensive performance overall for Winona, as seven of the nine players had at least one hit and all nine got on base at least once.

“They run very well, they all can bunt and they have some pop in their bat. We’re a tough team to pitch against just because there’s no easy outs,” Grossell said.

A pair of Winhawks had multi-hit games, with senior Macy McNally going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while junior Olivia Poulin was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base.

Senior Ava Hamsund controlled the game in the pitching circle, tossing a complete-game shutout with five hits and one walk, striking out eight.

After a pair of respectable runner-up performances the past two seasons, the Winhawks are looking forward to take another crack at a state title.

“We’re excited for another chance to bring home a trophy that we haven’t been able to capture for a couple years,” Grossell said.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section 1A

A total of seven Winona-area track and field individuals and four relay teams qualified for state during the second day of the Section 1A meet at Paul Giel Field.

Two girls athletes qualified for their second state events Thursday after punching their ticket Tuesday.

Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling had a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter dash for the second season in a row with a time of 5-minutes, 18.55-seconds, following up Tuesday’s win in the 3,200.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Sydney Torgerson was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 37-feet, 5 ¼-inches, matching a runner-up performance in the discus.

Another pair of locals earned state spots in two events on Thursday, both from R-P/H.

Freshman Aubryana Boldt won the section title in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.90 and earned a runner-up finish in the triple jump at 35-10.5. Sophomore Quintin Betthauser qualified in both hurdle events, taking second in the 110 hurdles at 15.54 and placing third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.85 that is faster than the qualifying standard of 41.24.

R-P/H junior Lauren Honken won the section title in the pole vault with a leap of 10-2, sending her to state in the event for the second consecutive year and improving upon last season’s section runner-up finish.

A pair of first-time boys qualifiers came in the middle distance events as Cotter junior Luke Gardner was second in the 400 at 49.81 and R-P/H senior Dalton Hoel took second in the 800 at 1:59.28.

Cotter’s boys had the only local relay victory, with the 4x400 squad of freshman Ezra Burros, junior Elliot Fitzgerald, freshman Brayden Novakoski and junior Luke Gardner winning at 3:26.94.

The R-P/H boys 4x800 qualified with a time of 8:17.25, beating the standard of 8:20.80 despite a fourth-place finish to send the team of junior Ryan Prinsen, junior Tyler Betthauser, sophomore Matthew Sprague and Hoel onto state.

Cotter’s girls had a pair of relay qualifications, with a second-place finish at 4:06.60 for the 4x400 team of sophomore Claire Heiring, sophomore Aubrey Schossow, junior Jessica Beguin and sophomore Macy Piechowski, and a time of 1:46.56 to beat the standard of 1:47.35 despite a third-place finish in the 4x200 for the team of Heiring, junior Ava Killian, Schossow and sophomore Clarissa Sauer.

The state meet will be held from June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Section 1AA

A pair of Winhawks claimed section titles and five qualified for state during the first day of competition in the Section 1AA championship at Lakeville South High School.

Both of the program’s section champs came on the girls team, with freshman Kiley Pollock winning the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:07.60 and sophomore Chloe Fratzke as the winner in the high jump at 5-feet, 3-inches.

Junior Shay Berlin-Burns also punched her ticket to the state meet with a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 117-7.

Senior Brayden Draheim had a runner-up finish in the field as well, taking second in the triple jump at 41-7¾. Eighth grader Devin Filzen will also be representing Winona at state, as the lone competitor in the wheelchair shot put with a throw of 20-2½.

Another five Winona girls advanced to the second day of the meet with strong preliminary performances.

Sophomore Adriana Brenengen had the only top preliminary time, finishing first in the 200 at 26.02. She also advanced in the 100, taking second at 12.91, joined in the event by senior Abigail Ellenburg’s eighth-place 13.89.

Another multi-qualifier event was the 800, where senior Ava Pike placed fourth at 2:27.24 and freshman Calla Pike was sixth at 2:30.43.

Sophomore Alexis Urbick advanced in both of the hurdle events, with a 17.19 in third in the 100 and 49.22 in fourth in the 300.

Winona’s boys had eight advance from the preliminaries, including a sweep of the top two spots in the 400.

Senior Brayden Draheim had the top time in the event at 51.58 and senior Xavier Schultz was second at 51.89. Junior Evan Bucknam is also advancing in the 400, taking ninth at 53.67.

The Winhawks had another three-qualifier event in the 800, where senior Jared Loos was seventh at 2:07.40, senior Myles Rasmussen took eighth at 2:07.41 and sophomore Max Horeck was ninth at 2:07.52.

Senior Bryan Cassellius qualified in the 110 hurdles, placing fifth at 17.30, and junior Owen Gradner advanced in the 100, taking seventh at 11.66.

The Winhawks will be back in action in Lakeville on Saturday for the second day of the meet.

BASEBALL

(7) Winona 4, (2) Red Wing 1

The seventh-seeded Winhawks (8-15) pulled off an extra-innings upset in the second round of the Section 1AAA consolation bracket, beating the second-seeded Wingers (14-9) by three runs on their home turf.

Winona struck first with one run in the third inning, but Red Wing was able to tie it 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth and force extra innings after both teams went scoreless in the seventh.

The bats came alive for the Winhawks in the eighth, scoring three runs and shutting out the Wingers again in the bottom of the eighth.

Junior Carson Jones was dialed in for Winona, pitching all eight innings with one earned run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

WSHS senior Ethan Merchlewitz led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Senior Ashten Vaughn had Winona’s only RBI on an 0-for-3 day.

Thursday’s upset was a reversal of the teams’ meeting in the primary bracket, where the Wingers beat Winona 4-3 in the first round on Saturday.

The Winhawks will move on to face fourth-seeded Stewartville at Red Wing Athletic Field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.

GOLF

Section 1AAA

Winona junior Marin Keller punched her ticket to next week’s state meet, finishing seventh overall in the two-day Section 1AAA girls tournament at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls.

Keller shot a 93 on the second day Thursday for a two-day total of 174, claiming the fifth and final individual qualifying spot over Rochester John Marshall sophomore Claire Bogenrief’s 177.

Northfield junior Emerson Garlie shot a 155 to win the meet, and Lakeville South took the top spot in the team standings to advance to state.

Keller will travel to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids for the first day of the two-day competition on June 13, continuing the following day.

Section 1A

Rushford-Peterson’s boys team wrapped up their section meet in fourth Wednesday, shooting a 375 in the two-day event at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester.

The Trojans were led by seventh grader Sam LaFleur, who shot a two-day total of 188 to take 16th overall.

Section 1AA

Lewiston-Altura senior Halle McElmury was the only local to advance to the second day in the Class AA meet at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester, cracking the top 20 Wednesday.

McElmury shot a two-day total of 180, taking seventh place.