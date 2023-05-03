Senior Ava Hamsund joined Winona’s no-hitter trend Tuesday, pitching three hitless innings in a mercy-rule win in the second game of a road doubleheader against Red Wing.

The Winhawks senior walked the first batter of the game, and errors allowed her to score, but Hamsund buckled down the rest of the way with six strikeouts in the 27-1 three-inning win.

“It was a tough day pitching in 30 MPH winds, but Ava battled,” head coach Mitch Grossell said. “It sure helped when her team scored 27 runs on 25 hits.”

Senior Macy McNally led that offensive charge, going 5-for-5 with four runs scored, three RBI and a steal. Junior Olivia Poulin was 3-for-5 with two steals and two RBI, sophomore Reese Nissalke was 3-for-3 with four runs, a steal and an RBI and sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and three RBI.

Before that offensive explosion the Winhawks (10-1 overall, 9-0 conference) won the first game by another wide margin, winning 15-0 over the Wingers (3-9, 2-6).

Senior Makayla Steffes pitched a shutout, allowing just two hits, and also going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI at the plate.

Hamsund went 3-for-4 with two steals, two runs and an RBI, and Poulin hit a two-run home run in the win.

Cotter 8, Caledonia 3

The Ramblers (8-1, 7-0) scored four runs in the first inning and cruised from there in a home win over the Warriors (6-6, 4-4).

Junior Madison Hazelton pitched the way to victory, throwing a complete game and striking out 10 with five hits, two earned runs and no walks, with a home run by Braelyn Lange being a lone blemish.

Hazelton did well at the plate as well, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Freshman Emilia Krage went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI, sparking the offense in the first inning with that two-run double.

Saint Charles 11, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (1-8, 1-7) fell in five innings to one of the top teams in the state, the Saints (10-0, 9-0).

Saint Charles scored six in the first inning, then three in the second and one apiece in the third and fourth.

R-P avoided a shutout with a run in the fourth, scored by junior catcher Ellie Ekern thanks to an error.

Saints senior ace Brenna Koeppel pitched a gem, allowing no earned runs with 12 strikeouts and just one hit allowed. R-P junior Cassandra Boyum picked up the team’s only hit.

BASEBALL

Rushford-Peterson 5, Saint Charles 2

The Trojans (5-7, 3-6) won their third game in a row, defeating the Saints (5-6, 4-5) in a road Three Rivers Conference matchup.

R-P took a 2-0 lead in the second, but Saint Charles tied things up 2-2 in the third. The Trojans quickly regained the lead with two more runs in the top of the fourth, and then added an insurance run in the seventh.

Sophomore Caden Johnson had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored. Junior Evan Skalet and senior Riley Tesch each went 1-for-4 with one RBI apiece.

Johnson started the game on the mound, going 2 and ⅔ innings with two earned runs on four hits and three walks, striking out two. Skalet finished the game and picked up the win with 4 and ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with one strikeout.

Onalaska 5, G-E-T 1

The Hilltoppers won their second game in a row thanks to a four-run fifth inning in a nonconference matchup on their home field.

Center fielder Carter Gilhausen doubled and drove in three runs for Onalaska, which was trapped in a 1-1 tie after Owen Eddy drove in Warren Stoner for the Red Hawks (7-7) in the top of fourth.

The Hilltoppers had three hits, drew two three walks and benefitted from one error in the four-run fifth. Ben Stuhr and Zavier Lawrence also reached on a hit and scored in the fifth as Onalaska made the most of its four hits in the game.

Owen Treanor and Carsten Holter combined on a two-hitter for the Hilltoppers. Treanor struck out five, walked one and gave up both hits over six innings.

GOLF

Trojan Invite

The Rushford-Peterson squad hosted both a boys and girls invitational, with Lewiston-Altura in attendance, and a local team finished in the top three for both genders and a few top-10 individual performances as well.

For the boys, Lanesboro won the six-team meet by just one stroke, with a 360 beating out Chatfield’s 361. R-P was third at 407 and L-A took fifth at 414.

Cardinals junior Anders Shurson had the top local individual finish, shooting a 91 in fifth place. Lanesboro eighth grader Jack Brogle won the meet at 83, followed closely by Chatfield eighth grader Carson Harstad’s 84.

R-P’s top finisher was seventh grader Sam LaFleur in a tie for 13th at 97.

Lanesboro’s girls also won, shooting 448, beating out Chatfield’s 465. L-A took third at 470, and R-P took fourth out of the five teams at 543.

Cardinals senior Halle McElmury had the best local finish in third at 104. Chatfield sophomore Mya Henry won at 97, with Lanesboro senior Chloe Schnebly in second at 98.

L-A junior Carly Brummer finished in a tie for seventh at 118, and Cardinals junior Sarah Medin also cracked the top 10, shooting 120 in tenth place.

R-P’s top finisher was sophomore Alaina Meier, who shot a 126.

TRACK AND FIELD

Winona home triangular

The Winhawks hosted a Big 9 Conference triangular, finishing second for both boys and girls as Owatonna won both and Rochester Century took third in both.

Sophomore Adriana Brenengen won both the 100-meter dash at 12.60 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 25.93 as the program’s only multi-event champ.

Senior Ava Pike won the 400 (1-minute, 4.38-seconds), sophomore Chloe Fratzke won the high jump (5-feet, 2-inches) and the 4x400 relay squad took first as well.

Senior Brayden Draheim won the triple jump (41-feet, 5-inches) as the only boys individual winner, with the 4x200 relay winning at 1:35.01.

Saint Charles Invite

Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson/Houston both traveled to Saint Charles for an invite, and Rushford-Peterson’s boys and girls each placed third while Lewiston-Altura boys and girls each placed sixth. Chatfield’s girls won while the host Saint Charles won the boys.

L-A’s girls did not have an event winner, but junior Garrett Bonow won the shot put with a throw of 50-feet, 4 ¼-inches.

R-P/H freshman Aubryana Boldt won the 100-meter hurdles (16.47) and the triple jump (33-8) as the only local athlete to win multiple events. Senior Brielle Rasmussen also won for R-P, taking first in the 200 (27.87).

The Trojans had three boys winners with sophomore Quintin Betthauser (110 hurdles, 16.63), senior Dalton Hoel (800, 2:07.21) and junior Ryan Prinsen (3,200, 10:17.95) all taking first.

Bruce Brewer Invitational

C-FC traveled to Bangor for a 17-team invite, with the girls placing fifth and the boys at 13th.

All three of the Pirates’ individual winners came in the middle- to long-distance events.

Freshman Addy Duellman won both the 1,600 (5:00.88) and 3,200 (11:45.34) for the girls, joined by senior teammate Breilynn Halverson, who won the 800 at 2:26.91.

Senior Wesley Pronschinske was the only boys winner, taking first in the 1,600 at 4:33.53.