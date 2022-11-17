Local sports roundup: Winona swim advances athletes at state meet

Winona’s girls swim team had athletes advance to the second day of the state championship meet on Thursday, though all the team’s competitors will be in the consolation races.

In the first race of the meet, the Winhawks 200-yard medley relay team finished 17th with a time of 1-minute, 53.44-seconds and will serve as the top alternate for the consolation race Friday.

Freshman Abby Williams qualified for the consolation race in a pair of events, placing 15th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.27 and taking 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.32, narrowly missing the top 8 cutoff for the finals.

Senior Ava Pike wrapped up the season with a 26th place finish at 26.27, junior Harper Wolner did as well at 19th with a time of 1:02.61.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team also did not advance, placing 22nd at 3:51.98.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Winona 5, Mankato West 0

The Winhawks (2-1 overall, 2-0 Big 9) bounced back from their first loss of the season by staying unbeaten in conference play with a win over the Big 9 rival Scarletts (0-2, 0-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Melrose-Mindoro 65, G-E-T 34

The Red Hawks (0-2) dropped a nonconference matchup on the road against the Mustangs (1-1).

M-M built up a 34-18 lead by halftime and continued that pace through the end of the game in the 31-point win.

G-E-T was led by a 20-point scoring performance from senior Neveah Becker, the only Red Hawk in double figures.

Mustangs senior Lilly Radcliffe was the game’s overall top scorer with 23 points.