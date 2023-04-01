Winona’s track and field program counteracted the inclement weather Saturday by competing in an indoor meet to kick off the season, heading to Mankato for the MSU Varsity Showcase.

The Winhawks girls had a better team finish than the boys, placing 10th out of 26 teams with 30.5 points. Stillwater Area won the meet with 70, beating Roseville Area’s 56.5.

A pair of athletes had Winona’s best finish for the girls, taking third place in their respective events.

Sophomore Adriana Brenengen earned six points for the team with her third-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.87 seconds. Fellow sophomore Chloe Fratzke earned 5.5 points in a tie for third in the high jump, matching Bagley/Fosston sophomore Ava Phrakonkham at 5-feet, 2-inches.

The shotput was the best event overall for the girls, with a pair of sisters each earning points. Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns earned five points with a throw of 35-feet, 2.75-inches in fourth place and junior Shay Berlin-Burns earned three points in sixth at 34-feet. 4.5-inches.

Freshman Calla Pike rounded out the scoring with one point thanks to an eighth-place finish at 2-minutes, 33.72-seconds in the 800-meter run.

Winona’s boys finished in a tie for 17th out of 29 teams, scoring 15 points to finish even with St. Edmond Fort Dodge. Stillwater Area won with 87, beating Onalaska’s 48 points.

Senior Brayden Draheim did most of the scoring for the Winhawks, tying the program’s best finish with a third palace in the triple jump at 41-feet, 1.5-inches to earn six points and adding three more points thanks to a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.17.

Freshman Devin Filzen earned points in multiple events as well, scoring one point with a personal-best 19-feet as the only competitor in the wheelchair shotput and earning two points with a first-place finish in the wheelchair 200-meter dash, finishing at 38.32 to beat Fairmont sophomore Nelson Remington’s 39.03.

The boys also had a relay squad scoring, as the 4x800 relay team of Jared Loos, Jacob Sheridan, Brady Benedict and Phineas Van Fossen finished seventh at 8:51.86 to earn two points.