Winona/Cotter’s wrestling program will be represented at next week’s MSHSL state championship meet for the first time since 2020 after a pair of seniors qualified with top-two finishes in Friday’s Section 1AAA individual tournament in Rochester.

Logan Henningson will return to state for the first time since his freshman season after winning the section championship at 138 pounds.

After receiving a bye for the first two rounds, Henningson won in the semifinals with a pin at 3:01 against Rochester Century eighth grader Cooper Sheeran. It was a closer bout in the finals, with Henningson claiming the crown with a 6-3 decision over Owatonna junior Michael Reinardy, who will also represent Section 1AAA at state.

Peyton Hoff will make his first trip to state after placing second at 170 pounds. Hoff received a bye in the first round, then won with a quick pin at 1:14 against Owatonna freshman Logan Risser in his first match of the day. Hoff advanced to the finals as Faribault junior Cooper Leichtnam suffered an injury forfeit.

In the final, Hoff lost to a late fall at 5:21 against Rochester Mayo senior Logan Burger. The Winhawks senior bounced back in the second-place match, pinning Northfield sophomore Colin Staab at 2:18 to punch his ticket to state.

Winona/Cotter’s best non-qualifiers were sophomore Andre Johnson and senior Camryn Sensem who placed fifth at 285 and 182 pounds respectively.

Henningson and Hoff will kick off their first matches next Friday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

WIAA State

All three remaining Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro wrestlers saw their seasons come to a close at the state tournament.

Junior Jackson Blaken (132), senior Ben Peterson (170) and junior Alex Wieczorek (220) each lost their two matches during the second day of the competition to fall shy of the podium.

MSHSL Section 1AA

A total of nine Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson wrestlers are still alive heading into the second day of the Section 1AA tournament in Rochester, with a pair still in contention to make it to state.

Senior heavyweight Andrew Wilkemeyer won his quarterfinal match against Lake City senior Dominik Hoffman with a fall at 1:05, and will take on Kasson-Mantorville senior Heath Parrish in the semifinals Saturday morning.

Junior Titan Tekautz defeated Byron senior Lukas Green in a 10-6 decision in the quarterfinals of the 145-pound bracket, and will also take on a K-M grappler, facing junior Joseph Kennedy in the semis.

Christian Zibrowski (106), Owen Lange (113), Colten Jenkins (126), Jordan Zibrowski (132), Eli Jensen (152), Camdyn Anderson (160) and Jaden Perez (220) all are in the quarterfinals the consolation bracket, fighting for a shot at third place.

GYMNASTICS

MSHSL Team State

Winona/Cotter’s squad placed seventh out of eight in the Class A championship meet in Minneapolis in the program’s first state appearance since 2006.

The Winhawks scored a total of 139.025 to beat out New London-Spicer’s 138.900, but fell shy of Mahtomedi’s 140.300 in sixth. Big Lake won the title at 147.650, topping Detroit Lakes’ 146.150.

Winona’s best event was the floor, where the team scored a 36.475 with sophomore Nevaeh Mitchell scoring 9.225 to lead the team.

Next was the vault, with a total of 35.925 as senior Natalya Franz had a team-high 9.375, which was the highest total for any event of the day.

In the uneven bars, Franz’s score of 8.825 led the Winhawks to a team score of 34.125.

The balance beam saw Mitchell lead the way at 8.6 with a team total of 32.5.

Winona/Cotter’s state trip continues Saturday as Franz, Mitchell and sophomore Savannah Gabel all compete in the individual championship meet.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Royall 62, C-FC 53

The Pirates’ season came to a close in the WIAA Division 5 regional semifinals, as five-seed C-FC (18-8) lost by single digits on the road against the four-seed Panthers (22-4).

Royall built up a 34-26 lead by halftime, and while it was closer in the second half with a 28-27 Panthers margin, the Pirates could not pull off a comeback.

Juniors Bella Holzer and Lexi Pronschinske tied for C-FC’s team lead with 15 points apiece, but Royall junior Marah Gruen led all scorers with 19.

Rochester Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

The Cardinals (5-22) dropped their first-round Section 1AA matchup, as 15th-seed L-A lost to the second-seeded Eagles (23-4).

Winona 58, Albert Lea 38

The Winhawks (13-13 overall, 11-11 conference) finished off the regular season with their sixth-consecutive victory, trouncing the Big 9 Conference rival Tigers (3-21, 3-19) in Albert Lea.

BOYS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 4, Winona 1

The Winhawks’ season came to a close in the Section 1A quarterfinals for the second year in a row, as six-seed Winona (10-14-2) lost by three goals on the road against the three-seeded Tigers (19-6-1).

Albert Lea took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal late in the first period, then made it 2-0 just 23 seconds into the second period.

Winhawks junior Teis Larsen scored the team’s lone goal unassisted midway through the second, but Albert Lea pulled away with two more goals in the third.

Larsen wrapped up the season with 33 goals and 32 assists in 26 games for 2.50 points per game, leading Winona in all three stats.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 76, Albert Lea 55

The Winhawks (10-12, 9-10) won for the fourth time in the past six games, defeating the Tigers (7-18, 6-15) handily in Winona.

Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64

The Cardinals (10-15, 5-10) snapped a five-game losing streak with a single-digit win on the road against the Three Rivers Conference foe Saints (4-22, 2-13).

Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61

The Trojans (14-12, 8-6) dropped a home conference matchup against the Falcons (16-9, 8-6).

Caledonia 77, Cotter 35

The Ramblers (9-16, 4-10) closed out the regular season with their fourth-straight loss, falling on the road against the Three Rivers East division-leading Warriors (14-11, 11-2).