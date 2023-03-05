Winona senior Logan Henningson wrapped up his wrestling career with a podium placement, finishing in fifth place in the Class AAA 138-pound weight class at the MSHSL state championship meet in St. Paul on Saturday.

After a pair of victories on Friday, Henningson had a pair of losses to start the day Saturday.

First, Henningson was pinned by Woodbury junior Alex Braun at 3:52 in a semifinal matchup. Braun finished the day with a state championship and wrapped up the season with a 48-0 record overall.

In his first consolation match, Henningson lost an 8-5 decision to Shakopee junior Connor Warren.

The Winhawk senior bounced back and won the final match of his career, beating Rosemount sophomore Ty Saulter 7-2 to clinch fifth place. It was his second win over Saulter this weekend, beating the sophomore 2-0 in the first round Friday.

For Henningson, who wrapped up his career on the podium, and fellow senior Winhawk Peyton Hoff, who made state for the first time, it was a fitting send off for a dedicated pair of grapplers.

“A great way to go out for both of those guys,” head coach Joe Hoialmen said. “It was tough at the end, you could see the tears as (Henningson) shook hands. It’s tough as an athlete realizes it’s his last match of his life for high school, it’s bittersweet.”

MSHSL SWIM

Winona/Cotter senior Colin White wrapped up his career at state as well, as the Winhawks swimmer competed in the finals of the Class A state meet in Minneapolis.

White placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.97 seconds. Breck Blake senior Jack Schirtz-Ford won the event at 49.78.

In total, the Winhawks squad earned 13 points and placed 25th out of the 34 teams that scored.