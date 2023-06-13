Winona junior Marin Keller is in the top half of the field at the end of the first round in the two-day Class AAA girls golf state tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Keller shot an 83 in her first round, putting her in a five-way tie at 11 over par for 37th place out of the 88-player field.

Only two athletes were under par through the first round, with Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon in first with a six-under-par 66 and Simley junior Reese McCauley in second with a four-under-par 68.

As a team, Maple Grove leads the way at a combined 27 over par, with Wayzata in second at 32 over.