Winona junior Marin Keller's two-day score was good enough to finish in the top half of the leaderboard at the Class AAA state tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Keller shot an 83 Wednesday, matching her total of 83 from the day before for a total score of 166, tying for 39th with Robbinsdale Armstrong freshman Sylvia Seiffert, with Seiffert taking the tiebreaker.

Simley junior Reese McCauley won the individual title, shooting a 68 during round two for a 136 score that leapfrogged over round-one leader Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon, who shot a 72 and placed second at 138, with the duo as the only players under par.

Maple Grove won the team championship, shooting a two-day total of 625 to beat Wayzata's 635.