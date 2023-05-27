Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winona State’s track and field team won two more national titles to cap off final day of the three-day Division II Outdoor National Championship in Pueblo, Colo.

Junior Lindsay Cunningham picked up her second championship of the weekend, winning the 5,000-meter run. Her time of 16-minutes, 23.08-seconds beat out Adams State sophomore Brianna Robles’ time of 16:25.42, the second time Cunningham beat runner-up Robles after the pair were the top two in the 10,000 on Thursday.

WSU senior Shareen Vallabouy picked up the team’s other title Saturday, winning the 400 with a time of 52.74 seconds, narrowly beating Azusa Pacific sophomore Alayna Verner’s time of 52.78.

This is Vallabouy’s second consecutive season winning the national championship in the event.

WSU also had a pair of fifth place finishes Saturday, as junior Kaylee Beyer took fifth in the 1,500 and the Warriors 4x400 relay team did as well.

In total Winona State earned 38 points, putting them in fourth place overall. Azusa Pacific won the meet at 66 points, with Minnesota State-Mankato second at 47.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

A trio of local teams all lost games in their respective section tournaments Saturday.

Rushford-Peterson saw its season come to a close, as the 10th-seeded Trojans dropped a 10-4 contest against second-seeded Southland to fall out of the main bracket, then dropped a 16-5 matchup with Fillmore Central in the Section 1A consolation bracket.

Both Winona and Cotter lost one game, but will be in action in the consolation round next week.

Seventh-seeded Winona played its first game of the Section 1AAA tournament and pushed second-seeded Red Wing to the brink. The Winhawks stayed close the whole way, playing to a 3-3 tie heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Wingers won in a 4-3 walkoff.

Winona will travel to take on sixth-seeded Kasson-Mantorville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers dropped an 8-5 matchup with Cannon Falls, setting themselves up for a game against seventh-seeded Pine Island at Rochester’s Hudson Field at 6:30 p.m. Monday.