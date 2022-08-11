WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Friday, August 12 Aug 11, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS GOLF: G-E-T at Skyline Golf Club, 10 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High school track: Devin Filzen blazes new trail for Winona Senior High With a staff that includes coaches that coach multiple sports, the Winona track and field program is led by an experienced bunch. College soccer: WSU women welcome 11 freshmen, hope for bounce-back season Report day can elicit both enthusiasm and anxiousness for fall collegiate athletes, especially first-year players. High school football: New season provides optimism for C-FC and G-E-T Even though the modern landscape of high school football features year-round weightlifting and skills camps, there is still something special … Local basketball: Athletic director starts up new youth hoops camp A familiar face in the Winona basketball scene is fine-tuning a new way to help the next generation of southeastern Minnesota hoopers elevate … High school football: C-FC seeks return to playoffs FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City football team has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2018 season, and the Pirates are not shy…