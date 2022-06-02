Local sports schedule: Friday, June 3

HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: C-FC and G-E-T at WIAA State meet in La Crosse
As the track and field season nears its pinnacle, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-five rankin…
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: (5) Rushford-Peterson vs TBD in Austin in MSHSL Section 1A Tournament, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: WIAA Regionals
Winona’s softball team, ranked number one in the state in Class AAA in a poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association, started the pos…
Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team survived an elimination game on Monday night, as the five-seed Trojans defeated six-seed United South Centra…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field had two individuals and two relay teams finish fourth or better to qualify for state at the WIAA Divi…
HIGH SCHOOL
As the track and field schedule delves into the postseason, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-f…
Winona’s softball team had one of its toughest tests of the year at Todd Park in Austin on Tuesday, needing a late comeback to stay alive in t…
COCHRANE — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team turned in a second-place finish at its own WIAA Division 3 regional and earne…
