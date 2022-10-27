 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, Oct. 28

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SWIMMING: Big 9 Conference Meet in Northfield, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.; Winona State at Wayne State.

MEN’S SOCCER: Macalester at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News