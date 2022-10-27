Local sports schedule: Friday, Oct. 28

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SWIMMING: Big 9 Conference Meet in Northfield, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.; Winona State at Wayne State.
MEN’S SOCCER: Macalester at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Winona’s girls soccer team has been treading new ground this season.
The MSHSL football playoffs get underway Tuesday night, with a trio of section semifinal matchups kicking off at 7 p.m.
OSSEO, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program enjoyed a big Friday at a WIAA Division 3 sectional hosted by Osseo-Fairchild.
When the third-seeded Winona football team kicked off its first Section 1AAAA tournament game against sixth-seeded Albert Lea on Tuesday, the …
When the Winona girls soccer team kicked off its first trip to the MSHSL state tournament, the Winhawks faced a trial by fire.
Last weekend, the Winona State football team followed up its worst performance with one of its best.
AUSTIN — The Winona girls soccer team made history at the Austin Westcott Complex on Tuesday.
Winona’s football team finished off the regular season on a high note Wednesday, picking up a 44-21 win against longtime Big 9 Conference riva…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s football team won for the fifth time in the past six games Friday night.
The Winona area’s Minnesota regular season will wrap up Wednesday night with a quartet of 7 p.m. kickoffs, while the two Wisconsin schools wil…
