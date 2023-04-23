HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Rochester Century at Winona/Cotter, 2:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Onalaska at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Winona at Rochester Mayo. 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Onalaska at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Northfield at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Cotter at P-E-M meet, 4 p.m.; G-E-T at Independence meet, 4:15 p.m.