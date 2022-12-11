Local sports schedule: Monday, December 12

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
There were thrilling comebacks and upsets throughout the fall football season, and beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players i…
From the day Bryan Cassellius was born, it seemed clear that he would end up as a football player.
Lewiston-Altura junior Owen Sommer scored a tie-breaking bucket with 22 seconds left Monday to put the Cardinals ahead of Cotter in a 71-68 L-…
Prior to the start of practice this summer, Cochrane-Fountain City football coach Jesse Cyrus thought his team had potential.
Winona’s girls basketball team played well for much of the first half, building up a 10-point lead, but Faribault began to cut into that defic…
Winona area sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10.
Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in Dairyland Conference play Tuesday night, hitting the road and defeating Elev…
Local sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 9.
HIGH SCHOOL
It took the Cotter boys basketball team 12 games to pick up its first win last season, but the Ramblers did not have to wait as long this year.
