Local sports schedule: Monday, January 9

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Durand-Arkansaw at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-E-T at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.; LeRoy-Ostrander at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
TRIBUNE/DAILY NEWS WRESTLING HONOR ROLL
Both the Winona boys and girls basketball teams suffered similar defeats back-to-back Wednesday night at McCown Gymnasium on Winona State’s campus.
HIGH SCHOOL
Winona area sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5.
Winona area sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 7.
After the Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team finished off a win over Prairie du Chien to kick off its run in the Winona State holiday tourna…
After picking up their first win of the season last week, the Lewiston-Altura girls basketball team won its first Three Rivers Conference cont…
Cotter’s boys basketball team has had a handful of close losses early this season, but the team was still seeking its first close win heading …
Winona senior Bryan Cassellius had plenty of options on where to go off to continue his football career at the collegiate level, but he ended …
