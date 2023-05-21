HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Winona at Byron, 4:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference championship tournament in Red Wing, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL: (5) Rushford-Peterson at (4) Goodhue, MSHSL Section 1A tournament, 5 p.m.; (5) Lewiston-Altura at (4) La Crescent-Hokah, MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, 5 p.m.; (7) P-E-M at (2) Cotter, MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T at WIAA Division 2 Regionals, West Salem, 4 p.m.; C-FC at WIAA Division 3 Regionals, Onalaska Luther, 4:15 p.m.