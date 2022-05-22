Local sports schedule: Monday, May 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Whitehall at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Stewartville, 5 p.m.; Onalaska at G-E-T, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference Tournament at Austin Country Club, 10 a.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Cannon Falls Golf Course, 1 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Rochester John Marshall at Winona/Cotter, 2:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Cannon Falls Golf Course, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: (6) Fillmore Central at (3) Rushford-Peterson for MSHSL Section 1A Tournament, 5 p.m.; (7) Lewiston-Altura at (2) Chatfield for MSHSL Section 1AA Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; (6) Caledonia at (3) Cotter for MSHSL Section 1AA Tournament, 5 p.m

TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T at WIAA Regional meet in Arcadia; C-FC at WIAA Regional Meet in Mondovi

