Local sports schedule: Monday, May 30

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: (5) Rushford-Peterson vs TBD in Austin in MSHSL Section 1A Tournament, 7 p.m.
As the track and field season nears its pinnacle, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-five rankin…
As the track and field schedule delves into the postseason, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-f…
Winona’s softball team, ranked number one in the state in Class AAA in a poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association, started the pos…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field had two individuals and two relay teams finish fourth or better to qualify for state at the WIAA Divi…
COCHRANE — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team turned in a second-place finish at its own WIAA Division 3 regional and earne…
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field teams had a strong performance at the WIAA Division 2 Regional meet in Arcadia, with three indivi…
Rushford-Peterson’s softball team won its first game of the Section 1A postseason tournament, as the third-seeded Trojans (6-13) beat six-seed…
GALESVILLE — After going undefeated to win the Coulee Conference title, it was clear that the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School softball te…
GALESVILLE — On a first impression, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Will Thompson might look more like a surfer than a track star.
Local sports schedule for Thursday, May 26.
