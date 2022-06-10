Local sports schedule: Saturday, June 11

HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School
The senior had the top preliminary time in the 300 hurdles.
So far this season, Winona Senior High’s softball team has already made its mark on the program’s hallowed history books by qualifying for thi…
Winona Senior High’s track and field program had a successful day at the MSHSL Section 1AA meet in Lakeville on Saturday, with six individuals…
Winona’s softball team is headed to state for the second year in a row after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tourna…
A trio of local teams were in action during the first day of the MSHSL state track and field meet in St. Michael-Albertville High School, with…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Will Thompson closed out his high school career with a podium finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter hurdles final Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
MANKATO – Coming into the MSHSL state softball tournament, Winona head coach Mitch Grossell had a plan.
Rushford-Peterson’s boys golf team punched a ticket to state with a strong performance during the second day of the MSHSL Section 1A tournamen…
Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team survived an elimination game on Monday night, as the five-seed Trojans defeated six-seed United South Centra…
Pronschinske finished in 9 minutes, 30.4 seconds and held off Iola-Scandinavia sophomore Charlie Vater, who finished in 9:30.54, down the stretch.
