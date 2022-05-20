WHAT’S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Saturday, May 21 May 20, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, noon; Cashton at Lewiston-Altura, 2 p.m.SOFTBALL: Rochester Lourdes at Cotter, 10 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball stays undefeated in the Coulee G-E-T’s softball team stayed undefeated in Coulee Conference play, winning by four runs in a road matchup against Viroqua. High school sports roundup: Winona softball topples top-ranked Mankato West Winona’s softball team seized control of the Big 9 Conference championship race on Tuesday, defeating previously unbeaten Mankato West 7-5 in … Local sports schedule: Friday, May 20 HIGH SCHOOL High school sports roundup: Cotter softball offense shines in win over Trojans Cotter’s softball team had its bats on fire on Tuesday night, defeating Rushford-Peterson 17-4 in a Three Rivers Conference matchup in Rushford.