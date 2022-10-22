Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.
AUSTIN — The Winona girls soccer team made history at the Austin Westcott Complex on Tuesday.
As has been the case each of the past two seasons, the Cotter girls soccer team had to fight past its bitter rival Dover-Eyota in the playoffs.
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team closed out the regular season with three straight victories and won five of their last …
The Winona area’s Minnesota regular season will wrap up Wednesday night with a quartet of 7 p.m. kickoffs, while the two Wisconsin schools wil…
EYOTA — Both the Cotter boys and girls soccer teams saw their seasons come to a close in strangely similar ways Tuesday at Dover-Eyota High School.
Cotter’s football team lost its final home game of the year Thursday night, with the Ramblers (1-6 overall, 1-5 district) dropping a 67-13 mat…
Winona’s cross country team competed in its final meet of the regular season in Austin, and the boys squad finished strong with a win.
FOUNTAIN CITY — Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team had one of its best seasons in recent memory, and yet, at the end of the final game of …
Last weekend, the Winona State football team followed up its worst performance with one of its best.
Both the Winona girls and boys soccer teams started the postseason strong on Tuesday, picking up shutout victories at home in the first round …
