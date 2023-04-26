HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Lewiston-Altura at GMLOK, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; Luther at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m.; Chatfield at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Rochester Century at Winona, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 tournament in Faribault, 10 a.m.; G-E-T home tournament, 4 p.m.; C-FC home tournament, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 tournament in Rochester, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Wautoma at G-E-T/Mel.-Min.
SOFTBALL: GMLOK at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Chatfield, 5 p.m.; Faribault at Winona, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Owatonna at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield invitational, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: Saint Mary’s at Augsburg (2), 2:30 p.m.