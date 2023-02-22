HIGH SCHOOLWith the ongoing snow storm, all events’ status and start time are up in the air, with decisions coming by Thursday afternoon at the latest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: (11) Alden-Conger at (6) Rushford-Peterson, MSHSL Section 1A Tournament, 7 p.m.; (15) Lewiston-Altura at (2) Rochester Lourdes, MSHSL Section 1AA Tournament, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Triton at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: (6) Winona/Cotter at (3) Albert Lea, Section 1A quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Winona/Cotter at Section 1A Tournament in Rochester
WRESTLING: G-E-T/Mel.-Min. at WIAA Individual State in Madison
People are also reading…
COLLEGEINDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at MIAC Championships in St. Paul