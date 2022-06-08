Local sports schedule: Thursday, June 9

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL: (1) Winona vs Rocori at Caswell Park, Mankato for MSHSL State, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL State meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School
The senior had the top preliminary time in the 300 hurdles.
Winona’s softball team is headed to state for the second year in a row after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tourna…
Rushford-Peterson’s boys golf team punched a ticket to state with a strong performance during the second day of the MSHSL Section 1A tournamen…
Winona’s softball team had one of its toughest tests of the year at Todd Park in Austin on Tuesday, needing a late comeback to stay alive in t…
Winona Senior High’s track and field program had a successful day at the MSHSL Section 1AA meet in Lakeville on Saturday, with six individuals…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Will Thompson closed out his high school career with a podium finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter hurdles final Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Cochrane-Fountain City junior Wesley Pronschinske has been one of the fastest long distance runners in the state of Wisconsin, both in track a…
Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team survived an elimination game on Monday night, as the five-seed Trojans defeated six-seed United South Centra…
As the track and field season nears its pinnacle, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-five rankin…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field had two individuals and two relay teams finish fourth or better to qualify for state at the WIAA Divi…
