WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, June 9

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL: (1) Winona vs Rocori at Caswell Park, Mankato for MSHSL State, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL State meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School

