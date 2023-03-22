WHAT’S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 23 Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLSOFTBALL: Arcadia at C-FC, 5 p.m.COLLEGEBASEBALL: UW-Superior at Saint Mary’s (2), 1 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Softball Baseball School Systems Poetry Literature Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular MSHSL boys basketball: Winona falls one win shy of state for second season ROCHESTER — Winona’s boys basketball team saw its season come to the close in the section final for the second season in a row Friday. MSHSL boys basketball: Winhawks seek redemption in section title game For the second season in a row, the Winona boys basketball team is gearing up for a trip to Rochester to compete in the Section 1AAA champions… MSHSL basketball: Cotter girls come up just short against top seeded Goodhue ROCHESTER — Cotter’s girls basketball team saw its season come to a close Saturday in the Section 1AA semifinals at the Rochester Civic Center… High school softball: Winona returns plenty after pair of state runner-up finishes The bar is still set high for the Winona softball team this spring. MSHSL basketball: Winona boys cruise to 26-point playoff win It was not a perfect performance, but the Winona boys basketball team played well enough in its first postseason game Tuesday to win by 26 points.