WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 30 Mar 29, 2023

HIGH SCHOOLTRACK AND FIELD: Lewiston-Altura and Rushfird-Peterson/Houston at R-P/H home meet, 4:30 p.m.COLLEGESOFTBALL: Viterbo at Saint Mary's (2), 3:30 p.m.