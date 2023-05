HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: (11) Northland Pines at (6) G-E-T, WIAA Division 2 Regional tournament, 5 p.m.; (9) Assumption at (8) C-FC, WIAA Division 4 Regional tournament, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference tournament in Mankato, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Assumption at G-E-T/Mel.-Min., 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: (1) Winona vs (5) Stewartville in Austin, MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.; (2) Cotter at (1) St. Charles, MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m.; (7) Osseo-Fairchild at (6) C-FC, WIAA Division 5 Regional, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Winona hosts Big 9 Conference Championship meet, 10:30 a.m.; C-FC at WIAA Division 3 Sectionals, Lancaster, 3 p.m.; G-E-T at Division 2 Sectionals, Arcadia, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD: Winona State at NCAA Division II Championships in Pueblo, Colo.; Saint Mary’s at NCAA Division III Championships in Rochester, N.Y.