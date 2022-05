Local sports schedule: Thursday, May 26

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: (7) Sparta at (2) G-E-T for WIAA Division 2 Regionals, 5 p.m.; (5) Blair-Taylor at (4) C-FC for WIAA Division 4 Regionals, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference Tournament at Mankato North Links Golf Course, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAA Regionals; (1) Winona vs TBD at MSHSL Section 1AAA Tournament in Austin, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T at WIAA Sectional meet in Rice Lake; C-FC at WIAA Sectional meet in Mondovi; Winona at Big 9 Conference Meet at Red Wing, 10 a.m.; Cotter and Rushford-Peterson/Houston at MSHSL Sub-Section meet at Paul Giel Field

BOYS TENNIS: Cotter at MSHSL Section 1A Team Tournament in Rochester

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD: Winona State at NCAA Division 2 National Championships, Allendale, Mich.; Saint Mary’s at NCAA Division 3 National Championships, Geneva, Ohio

