Local sports schedule: Thursday, Nov. 17

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SWIMMING: Winona at State meet preliminaries in Minneapolis
GIRLS BASKETBALL: C-FC at Durand-Arkansaw, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Mankato West at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
The Winona wrestling hall of fame elected five new members, with an induction banquet to be held on Friday, November 11 at the Eagles Club beg…
Cotter senior Allyssa Williams earned the highest honors in a loaded local group of soccer players earning statewide attention this fall.
After not winning a game the past two seasons following a three-year program hiatus, the Winona girls hockey team snapped a 48-game winless st…
GALESVILLE — When Cochrane-Fountain City and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls basketball teams met up in the season opener Tuesday night, it w…
Winona’s girls soccer team has been treading new ground this season.
NORTHFIELD — A trio of Cotter runners earned all-state at Saturday’s MSHSL state title meet, including Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling, who pla…
Both Winona and Rushford-Peterson’s football teams saw their season come to a close in their respective MSHSL section semifinals Saturday.
When the third-seeded Winona football team kicked off its first Section 1AAAA tournament game against sixth-seeded Albert Lea on Tuesday, the …
After just over 20 years, the dominant Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program is gaining its second wind.
The MSHSL football playoffs get underway Tuesday night, with a trio of section semifinal matchups kicking off at 7 p.m.
