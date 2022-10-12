Local sports schedule: Thursday, Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Bethlehem Academy at Cotter, 7 p.m.; Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MSHSL Section 1AA semifinals: (4) Byron at (1) Winona, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: MSHSL Section 1AA semifinals: (3) Winona at (2) Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: C-FC at Dairyland Conference meet at Melrose-Mindoro, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.; C-FC at Independence, 7:15 p.m.