WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Sept. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: G-E-T at Coulee Conference Tournament at Drugan’s, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Austin, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at SCLA, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Dover-Eyota at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Austin at Winona, 7 p.m.; SCLA at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Cotter at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.; Winona at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Red Wing at Winona, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Chatfield, 7:15 p.m.; Pepin at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.

