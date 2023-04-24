HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Owatonna at Winona, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Chatfield, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: G-E-T at Arcadia Country Club, 4 p.m.; C-FC at Viking Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Owatonna triangular, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Eau Claire Regis at G-E-T/Mel.-Min., 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Chatfield at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Luther at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Winona at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
TRACK AND FIELD: C-FC home invitational, 4 p.m.; Winona at Rochester Mayo triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson/Houston home meet, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State (2), 2 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX