HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: C-FC at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Luther, 5 p.m.; Winona at Byron, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: G-E-T at Fox Hollow Golf Course, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL: La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T at De Soto, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Red Wing at Cotter, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Cotter at Chatfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Saint Mary’s at Saint John’s (2), 1 p.m.; Bemidji State at Winona State (2), 1:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
SOFTBALL: Saint Mary’s at UW-River Falls (2), 2:30 p.m.