Local sports schedule: Tuesday, June 14

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Winona vs (2) Benilde-St. Margaret at MSHSL Class AAA state tournament at Chaska Athletic Park, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Rushford-Peterson at MSHSL Class A state meet at Pebble Creek in Becker, 7:30 a.m.
At the second day of the MSHSL state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, there was a Winona area state titl…
MANKATO — For the second season in a row, the Winona softball team made it to the MSHSL Class AAA state championship game. And for the second …
So far this season, Winona Senior High’s softball team has already made its mark on the program’s hallowed history books by qualifying for thi…
MANKATO – Coming into the MSHSL state softball tournament, Winona head coach Mitch Grossell had a plan.
A trio of local teams were in action during the first day of the MSHSL state track and field meet in St. Michael-Albertville High School, with…
When Mandy Duellman first joined the Winona track program as an eighth grader in 2018, she told shotput and discus coach Tom Sawyer Jr. that s…
On Saturday, the Class AAA state baseball tournament bracket was announced and the Winhawks finally know who they will face in their first sta…
Winona’s softball team seized control of the Big 9 Conference championship race on Tuesday, defeating previously unbeaten Mankato West 7-5 in …
The senior had the top preliminary time in the 300 hurdles.
Winona Senior High’s track and field program had a successful day at the MSHSL Section 1AA meet in Lakeville on Saturday, with six individuals…
