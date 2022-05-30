Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 31

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: (4) Cochrane-Fountain City at (1) Eleva-Strum in WIAA Division 4 Regionals, 5 p.m.; (3) La Crosse Logan at (2) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in WIAA Division 2 Regionals, 5 p.m.; (3) Winona at (2) Red Wing in MSHSL Section 1AAA Tournament, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: G-E-T at WIAA Sectionals at Bass Lake Golf Course, 9 a.m.; C-FC at WIAA Sectionals at Lawsonia - The Links, 9 a.m.; Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester

GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester

SOFTBALL: (1) Winona vs (2) Byron in Austin in MSHSL Section 1AAA Semifinals, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Cotter, Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Lewiston-Altura at MSHSL Section meet at Triton

