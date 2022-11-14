Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 15

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: C-FC at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Winona at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
The Winona wrestling hall of fame elected five new members, with an induction banquet to be held on Friday, November 11 at the Eagles Club beg…
Cotter senior Allyssa Williams earned the highest honors in a loaded local group of soccer players earning statewide attention this fall.
After not winning a game the past two seasons following a three-year program hiatus, the Winona girls hockey team snapped a 48-game winless st…
Both Winona and Rushford-Peterson’s football teams saw their season come to a close in their respective MSHSL section semifinals Saturday.
NORTHFIELD — A trio of Cotter runners earned all-state at Saturday’s MSHSL state title meet, including Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling, who pla…
All three of the Winona area’s MSHSL cross country programs will be represented at the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College, with a trio of…
Winona’s girls soccer team has been treading new ground this season.
Winona and Rushford-Peterson are the final local teams left standing in the playoffs, both getting set for their respective section’s semifina…
