Local sports schedule: Wednesday, August 31

HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS TENNIS: Cotter at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGEWOMEN’S SOCCER: Winona State at UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
FOUNTAIN CITY — Defense has paved the way for Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team so far this season, and the unit’s tough-nosed approach w…
The Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program got its season off on the right foot Tuesday, with a number of top individual finishes at the…
The Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer co-op got the season started with a victory, hitting the road to defeat Lake City 3-1 in a non-c…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s football team dropped its second game to start the season, losing 45-15 in a road matchup against non-conference fo…
LEWISTON — While the start of a new season always features some uncertainty, one thing is for sure heading into the Lewiston-Altura football s…
Cotter football has been on an upward trajectory over the past two seasons.
Last year, a young Winona football team took its lumps to the tune of a 4-6 record and a second-round playoff exit.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.
RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson’s football team had a stellar season last fall, going undefeated in the regular season and making it back to stat…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.